Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, June 19, The Laredo Fire Department responded to a reported chemical spill in the 300 block of Crossroads Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:04 p.m. and found a punctured 55-gallon drum containing phosphoric acid. According to the CDC, short-term exposure to the acid may cause skin burns.

The Laredo Fire Department’s hazardous materials (hazmat) team stabilized the incident and the business owner contacted a third-party environmental company to handle the cleanup and proper disposal of the chemical.

No injuries were reported.

