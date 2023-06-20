Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Monday, June 19, The Laredo Fire Department responded to a reported chemical spill in the 300 block of Crossroads Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:04 p.m. and found a punctured 55-gallon drum containing phosphoric acid. According to the CDC, short-term exposure to the acid may cause skin burns.

The Laredo Fire Department’s hazardous materials (hazmat) team stabilized the incident and the business owner contacted a third-party environmental company to handle the cleanup and proper disposal of the chemical.

No injuries were reported.

