Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Municipal Court has announced special hours this week to provide residents with an opportunity to address court fines and warrants without the fear of arrest. Municipal Judge Jesus Dominguez’s night court will be back in session on Friday, June 23, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The initiative aims to ensure that individuals can resolve their legal matters without the concern of potential jail time. By offering extended hours, the court hopes to accommodate those who may face difficulties attending during regular business hours.

Judge Dominguez emphasizes that the primary objective of this endeavor is to facilitate the resolution of court fines and warrants, promoting a more forgiving approach. He explains, “But we’re concentrating more on forgiving warrants, and what that means is if you have warrants on cases, you may have 10 cases. Just walking into the building will forgive you $500 because it’s $50 per warrant. So you’re going to be having savings just walking into the court.”

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity provided by the Laredo Municipal Court to address their legal concerns promptly.

