Laredo Parks and Rec provides relief from summer heat through rec centers

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the scorching heat continues to bear down on residents, the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department continues to extend a helping hand to people who need a break from the heat.

The department has three recreation centers open, serving as cool oases for the community. Residents are welcomed to escape the relentless heat throughout the week by visiting the Haynes, El Eden, and Fasken Recreation Centers. These facilities provide a comfortable environment for individuals to seek relief from the sweltering temperatures and protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.

City officials and fellow residents alike strongly urge people, particularly those lacking access to adequate cooling options, to take advantage of this opportunity. One rec center visitor expressed their recommendation, stating, “I certainly recommend that all the community come and visit any of the centers and spend some time here. Aside from sitting and visiting with other people and being in a cool place, they can also take advantage and walk upstairs and go to the weight room and engage in some type of exercise or any other activity that they enjoy.”

The centers are as followed:

· El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr.

· Haynes Recreation Center, 2102 Clark’s Crossing Dr.

· Barbara Fasken Recreation Center, 15201 Cerralvo Dr.

All three facilities are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

