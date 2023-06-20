Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has initiated a death investigation following the discovery of a body in a ditch close to the railroad tracks near Market Street and Martin Avenue.

Authorities found the body around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. The exact circumstances surrounding the discovery of the deceased individual remain under investigation. Laredo Police Department officials have not released any additional details regarding the identity of the deceased or the possible cause of death.

Updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

