Laredo police publish video urging child safety near pools and lakes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has taken a proactive approach to safeguarding children’s lives by releasing a 30-second video on their official Facebook page, aiming to raise awareness among parents about the importance of vigilance around pools and lakes.

In the video, LPD emphasizes the critical message that parents should never leave their children unattended near water bodies. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, an average of nearly 400 fatal drownings involving children below 15 years old are reported annually.

“We want to keep these numbers at zero,” states Officer Jose Espinoza. “This year, we have not seen any drownings, luckily as we are starting the summer. So we want to create awareness and inform parents that accidents can happen in the blink of an eye. We want to keep those numbers at zero. While we understand that accidents can occur, it is crucial to emphasize that such accidents can be prevented.”

The Red Cross also provides several essential tips on its website, redcross.org, for individuals to follow in order to ensure water safety. These tips include refraining from diving headfirst into pools unless there is a designated safe diving area, avoiding drains and other openings that can cause suction, swimming with a buddy rather than being in the water alone, ensuring proper supervision, and emphasizing the importance of swimming sober for adults.

Parents are urged to watch the video below and take necessary precautions to protect their children when they are near pools or lakes:

