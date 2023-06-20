Shop Local
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo

File - Hazmat
File - Hazmat(MGN Images)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is currently dealing with a reported oil spill resulting from an accident that occurred near the intersection of IH35 and Victoria Street heading south.

The accident happened on Tuesday, June 20 just before 12 p.m. At this time, the exact cause of the accident and oil spill is under investigation.

While the cleanup and investigation efforts are ongoing, Laredo police are urging residents and drivers to be patient and plan their routes accordingly. Delays in the area are expected, and drivers are asked to seek alternative routes if possible.

We’ll provide updates on the situation as more information becomes available.

