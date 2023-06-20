Laredoans Against Drunk Driving founder applauds new bill holding offenders accountable

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Elizabeth Alonzo-Villarreal, the founder of Laredoans Against Drunk Driving, expressed her support for a recent bill signed by Governor Greg Abbott aimed at ensuring convicted drunk drivers take greater responsibility for the harm they cause to their victims.

The bill, known as House Bill 393, was signed earlier this month and introduces provisions that will require convicted drunk drivers who have killed a parent or guardian of a child under 18 years old to pay child support.

Alonzo-Villarreal, who tragically lost her son Derek in 2011 after a drunk driver crashed into him while he was working, views the new legislation as a significant victory. She believes it will provide much-needed support to the families affected by drunk driving incidents and hold offenders accountable for their actions.

“But I know in Webb County, the last 10 years, there have been over 70 deaths in our community, as a matter of fact,” Alonzo-Villarreal stated. “I have a board member who was widowed because of a drunk driver. She has five children that she’s had to raise on her own. That is not fair.”

According to statistics from iDriveSafely.com, Texas witnessed over 25,000 drunk driving crashes in 2021 alone, resulting in the loss of over a thousand lives.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.