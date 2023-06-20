New Border Patrol chief on illegal crossings in extreme heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The newly appointed Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for the Laredo Sector shed light on the rising concerns surrounding illegal border crossings, particularly those undertaken on foot or through human smuggling, amid the scorching heat of the summer season.

The Chief highlighted the challenges faced by both Border Patrol agents and migrants attempting to navigate these treacherous conditions.

With the Laredo Sector witnessing a surge in illegal crossings, the Chief revealed alarming statistics for the current year. According to the data provided, there have been 24 reported deaths and 607 successful rescues.

The extreme heat exacerbates the dangers faced by migrants, rendering their journey all the more hazardous. Chief Patrol Agent Joel Martinez emphasized the severity of the situation by stating, “Yesterday, for example, it was about 115 degrees, so you can imagine in the back of a trailer, it would be 125, 130 degrees. You’re pretty much baking or roasting in there. I don’t recommend that to anybody. It’s not worth your life. Crossing the border illegally should not be a death sentence, and when you put your lives in the hands of these unscrupulous smugglers, that’s exactly what you’re doing.”

Recognizing the need to address this crisis, public awareness campaigns are underway, aiming to educate both migrants and the local community about the risks and potential consequences associated with illegal border crossings. These initiatives seek to inform individuals about the harsh realities of these dangerous journeys and discourage them from putting their lives in jeopardy.

