Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

One More Day of Exceptional Heat

By Richard Berler
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot desert airmass from the Mexican Plateau is mixing down to the surface, raising our temperatures to record levels. Once we lose contact with the desert air above, the night will become steamy with lows around 80. The same weather set up will be in place during Wednesday. By Thursday, the hottest part of the desert air above will shift a little to the west, taking the 110F heat away. The desert air will still be close enough to bring temperatures of 108/109F at that time. There is every indication that the very hot weather, even if just under 110F, will continue for the 7 day forecast period.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
File - Hazmat
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo
Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
The show will be free and open to the public
Free opera show coming to San Agustín Cathedral
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking

Latest News

Dangerous heat persists
Dangerous heat persists
Dangerous heat persists
Dangerous heat persists
Monday 7 Day Forecast
2 More Days of Exceptional Heat
Excessive heat warning this afternoon12pm-8pm with heat index values of 115 or higher .
Dangerous heat conditions