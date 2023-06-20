One More Day of Exceptional Heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very hot desert airmass from the Mexican Plateau is mixing down to the surface, raising our temperatures to record levels. Once we lose contact with the desert air above, the night will become steamy with lows around 80. The same weather set up will be in place during Wednesday. By Thursday, the hottest part of the desert air above will shift a little to the west, taking the 110F heat away. The desert air will still be close enough to bring temperatures of 108/109F at that time. There is every indication that the very hot weather, even if just under 110F, will continue for the 7 day forecast period.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.