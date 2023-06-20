Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Recall: Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies could contain plastic

A recall has been issued for Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies due to consumers finding...
A recall has been issued for Marie Callender’s frozen shepherd’s pies due to consumers finding flexible plastic inside the products.(U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recall has been issued for nearly 3,000 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie products due to the items possibly containing pieces of plastic.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, 2,717 pounds of Marie Callender’s frozen dinners with the beef product have been recalled.

Officials said the beef has been recalled after they received several complaints from consumers who reported finding pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product.

The products affected by the recall were produced on March 1 with time stamps ranging between 17:45-17:56 hours on cases and packages of Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with lot code 5006306020, a best by Feb. 24, 2024, date and case code 2113100032.

The products subject to the recall have establishment number EST 233 next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the best-by date on the side panel of the individual product, according to the recall.

The affected items were distributed nationwide.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Officials said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can also contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
File - Hazmat
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo
Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
The show will be free and open to the public
Free opera show coming to San Agustín Cathedral
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking

Latest News

Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo municipal court offers special hours for warrant resolution
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Laredo Fire Department hazmat team tackles chemical spill in north Laredo
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated