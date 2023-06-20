Shop Local
Rep. Cuellar addresses changes to asylum seeker appointments at local CBP offices

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this month, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that they would no longer be accepting local appointments for asylum seekers through the CBP One app.

This sudden decision has raised concerns and sparked rumors about the underlying reasons behind the change. To shed light on the situation, Congressman Henry Cuellar addressed some of the rumors during a recent interview, stating, “There were certain things, certain rumors, that were heard out there. Rumors that the criminal organizations were extorting. I did ask CBP here, and I said, ‘Did you all confirm?’ They said, ‘We never confirmed any of the rumors.’”

Congressman Cuellar explained that individuals who have already submitted their asylum applications and received acceptance will still be processed through Laredo. However, new applicants will now be directed to other ports of entry, such as those located in the Rio Grande Valley, El Paso, or elsewhere.

While addressing the changes in asylum seeker appointments, Congressman Cuellar also highlighted the continued dedication of the CBP officers to their primary mission, which includes facilitating commerce and promoting tourism.

