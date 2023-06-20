SASI program seeks volunteers to support sexual assault victims in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Sexual Assault Information Services program, known as SASI, is actively seeking individuals interested in providing guidance and support to sexual assault victims.

The program director highlights the crucial role that volunteers or advocates will play in helping victims navigate the legal system and access available services. Volunteers interested in joining SASI as advocates will undergo a comprehensive 40-hour training program, which is scheduled to commence in September. The training aims to equip volunteers with the necessary skills and knowledge to assist sexual assault victims effectively. To participate, individuals must be at least 16 years of age.

Sylvia Flores, SASI Program Director, explains the different types of advocates involved, stating, “We have two types of advocates. The adult advocates respond to [cases], and the junior advocates are high school students between the ages of 16 and 18. Both receive the same 40-hour training. The only difference is that adult advocates are able to respond to the hospital, whereas junior advocates will not respond to the hospital until they turn 18. However, this prepares them for when they go to college. It’s important that they know what their rights are and what sexual assault constitutes because a lot of young adults or teenagers do not know what sexual assault is.”

Individuals interested in becoming advocates or volunteers are encouraged to contact the SASI program at 956-568-7105 and attend an online orientation. The orientations are scheduled to take place on the last Wednesday of June, July, and August, providing interested individuals with multiple opportunities to learn more about SASI and its volunteer program.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.