Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Smoke is reported at a busy store in north Laredo with shoppers and employees seen being evacuated out of the building.

On Tuesday, June 20 around 4:30 p.m., the incident was reported at the Target store located on San Dario Avenue.

Several Laredo Fire Department units responded to the scene, in front and on the side of the store’s fire door. Low and faint smoke was seen coming from the side’s fire door.

According to employees, they believe it could be due to a generator overheating. The fire department later said the smoke was due to a malfunctioning generator.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

