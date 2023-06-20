Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A high-speed chase involving Laredo Police took place on Monday, June 19, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., following the reported theft of a vehicle during a car-jacking robbery over the weekend.

According to police, the chase ended when the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Juan Ibarra, crashed the stolen vehicle into a canal creek at the dead end of San Pablo Avenue and Farragut Street. Police say Ibarra then tried to run, leading law enforcement on another chase through the Azteca neighborhood.

Around 7:49 pm, officers say they found Ibarra hiding in the backyard of a residence in a storage room and was then arrested.

Ibarra is facing multiple charges, including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle, and Evading Arrest.

