Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Unique summer camp offers kids in Laredo insight into law enforcement careers

By Jerry Garza
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - This summer, a group of kids is embarking on a one-of-a-kind experience as they learn about law enforcement directly from officers themselves.

For two weeks, Webb County Constables are providing valuable lessons to children, ranging from crisis management to the safe use of weapons. The summer training program, sponsored by the Precinct One Constable’s Office, is taking place at Martin High School.

Unlike typical summer camps, this program not only equips participants with important skills but also offers them a glimpse into a potential future career. Guadalupe Gomez, a county constable, explains the purpose behind the initiative: “We provide them with an introduction to law enforcement to see if this is something they really want once they are out of high school. It’s a mock mini police academy where they are able to go through lectures, scenario role-playing, and physical training.”

The attendees of the program have had the opportunity to visit various law enforcement facilities, including the Webb County Morgue and the Police Academy at Laredo College.

Constable Guadalupe Gomez expresses his desire to expand the program in the future, with plans to include Nixon High School.

To commemorate the accomplishments of all the participants, a graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place next week. The ceremony will recognize their achievements and serve as a testament to the knowledge and skills they have acquired throughout the program.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alberto Vargas Jr. and son Christian Vargas Garcia, 27,
Laredo Family demands answers following son’s death at halfway house
The show will be free and open to the public
Free opera show coming to San Agustín Cathedral
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
Laredo City Council to Raise Awareness Against Human Trafficking
Monday 7 Day Forecast
2 More Days of Exceptional Heat
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Two teens allegedly attack and rob 14-year-old boy at Laredo park

Latest News

File - Hazmat
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo
Rep. Cuellar addresses changes to asylum seeker appointments at local CBP offices
Rep. Cuellar addresses changes to asylum seeker appointments at local CBP offices
Gateway Community Health Center unveils expanded facilities in south Laredo
Gateway Community Health Center unveils expanded facilities in south Laredo
Area Health Education Center hosts summer camps focused on STEAM and leadership development
Area Health Education Center hosts summer camps for young leaders