Unique summer camp offers kids in Laredo insight into law enforcement careers

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - This summer, a group of kids is embarking on a one-of-a-kind experience as they learn about law enforcement directly from officers themselves.

For two weeks, Webb County Constables are providing valuable lessons to children, ranging from crisis management to the safe use of weapons. The summer training program, sponsored by the Precinct One Constable’s Office, is taking place at Martin High School.

Unlike typical summer camps, this program not only equips participants with important skills but also offers them a glimpse into a potential future career. Guadalupe Gomez, a county constable, explains the purpose behind the initiative: “We provide them with an introduction to law enforcement to see if this is something they really want once they are out of high school. It’s a mock mini police academy where they are able to go through lectures, scenario role-playing, and physical training.”

The attendees of the program have had the opportunity to visit various law enforcement facilities, including the Webb County Morgue and the Police Academy at Laredo College.

Constable Guadalupe Gomez expresses his desire to expand the program in the future, with plans to include Nixon High School.

To commemorate the accomplishments of all the participants, a graduation ceremony is scheduled to take place next week. The ceremony will recognize their achievements and serve as a testament to the knowledge and skills they have acquired throughout the program.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.