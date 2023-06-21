Shop Local
AEP Texas supports ERCOT’s call for energy conservation

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With scorching temperatures gripping the state, AEP Texas, a major electricity provider, is backing a request from ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) for residents to reduce their electricity usage. AEP Texas fully supports ERCOT’s guidance, as the demand for electricity is expected to reach unprecedented levels due to the extreme heat affecting the region.

Tony Arce, the External Affairs Manager for AEP Texas in Laredo, highlights the significant impact of air conditioning on monthly energy bills, accounting for nearly half of the total cost. To mitigate these expenses, Arce advises setting thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. “We know that some people don’t feel that that’s comfortable but when you’re coming from 115-degree heat, 78 degrees is actually quite comfortable,” said Arce. “You can help maintain a comfortable temperature by using ceiling fans or other types of fans to help circulate the air at 78 degrees within your home.”

Another energy-saving tip from AEP Texas is to schedule the use of washing machines and dryers after 8 p.m., if possible. Residents can effectively manage their electricity consumption by taking advantage of the cooler evening hours when the machines’ heat has less impact.

AEP Texas reassures the public that they are prepared to respond to any power outages that may arise during this period of high demand.

