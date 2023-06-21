An Unusually Hot 7 Day Period

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air stirred in and raised our temperatures to 114F for the 3rd day in a row, producing the hottest 3 day period in the Laredo weather record which goes back to 1895. The hottest part of the desert airmass will shift a little to the west, allowing for a little more of a gulf influence. Although we may stay under 110F, we will still reach close to 108 or 109 through most of the forecast period, and 109 is average for the hottest day of an average year.

