Body found in ditch by railroad tracks identified

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police has released the identity of the dead body found by the railroad tracks near the Three Points area of the city.

On Tuesday, June 20, Laredo police were called out when a Union Pacific Train conductor observed a lifeless man near the railroad tracks by 2600 Rosario Street.

The conductor then contacted police who observed the area and found narcotic paraphernalia located nearby.

Laredo police confirmed 41-year-old Porfilio Sanchez Jr. as the victim.

The medical examiner found no signs of foul play or trauma.

