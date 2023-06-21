CBP taking precautions during excessive heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As scorching temperatures continue to affect the region, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials have taken steps to ensure the safety and well-being of their officers working at the local ports of entry.

Safety measures include providing additional water resources and appropriate attire for officers to combat the intense heat while performing their duties.

The safety and well-being of the canine units, who work alongside their human counterparts, have also been given significant attention. CBP officials emphasized the need to exercise caution and ensure that the canines have access to sufficient water and rest.

CBP officials have also stressed the importance of individuals arriving at the ports of entry being prepared with their proper documents. By having the necessary paperwork readily available, travelers can expedite the processing time, leading to faster-moving traffic and improved efficiency at the ports.

