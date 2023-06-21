City council agrees to river road project along Rio Grande for Border Patrol use

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An agreement reached at last night’s city council is giving the greenlight for a new Border Patrol construction project.

However, the river road proposal was not always welcomed or without controversy.

Environmental groups and activists had initially voiced their concerns until agreeing to updated terms.

The Border Patrol Union had said that some of those concerns were misplaced with misinformation, like building a wall on the property.

Instead, the new proposal will allow Border Patrol agents access in areas to help them do their jobs.

“It’s going to help us patrol better along the Rio Grande River as opposed to us patrolling in the neighborhoods. It’s important to note that right now without any infrastructure, most of our patrolling happens in the neighborhoods--in the Azteca neighboord, in Santa Rita, in the town of El Cenizo. By having this river road, it will help us maintain our presence close to the river,” Union President Hector Garza said.

Construction is expected to begin in the next few months.

The agreement allows the federal government to build a road on six miles of city property along the river.

