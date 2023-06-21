City of Laredo introduces Aqua Zumba classes to beat the summer heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In an effort to provide a refreshing and enjoyable way to escape the scorching summer temperatures, the City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is hosting aquatic Zumba classes.

This unique fitness class, known as Aqua Zumba, will be held at the Reverend Deacon Leonel & Irma San Miguel Pool, located at North Central Park on 10202 International Boulevard.

To participate in Aqua Zumba, individuals must be at least 18 years old. There will be a monthly registration fee of $35. Interested individuals can register between July 1 and July 8 at the Inner City Pool, located at 202 West Plum Street. Fore more information, you can call 956-794-1765.

The first Aqua Zumba class is scheduled for July 11. Classes will be held every Tuesday and Thursday, starting from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.