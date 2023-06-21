Doctors Hospital hosts health fair for Men’s Health Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In observance of Men’s Health Month, Doctors Hospital is organizing a health fair to raise awareness about the importance of men’s health. The event aims to encourage men to prioritize their well-being and take proactive steps toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The health fair will take place in the Main Lobby on Friday, June 23, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Men’s Health Fair will offer various screenings and measurements to assess overall health. Services include BMI screening, blood pressure checks, height and weight measurements, cholesterol lipid panels (fasting required), glucose screenings (fasting required), and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests for men aged 55 to 69 or with a history of prostate issues (limited availability).

In addition to screenings, the health fair will feature health education booths, providing valuable information on different health topics. Attendees will also have access to a health information portal to further enhance their knowledge about men’s health and well-being. Furthermore, the event will highlight the importance of emergency preparedness in maintaining overall health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are twice as likely as women to avoid contact with healthcare professionals. This places them at a higher risk of developing conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease.

