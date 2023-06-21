Gateway City Pride Festival start time pushed back due to excessive heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The third annual Gateway City Pride Festival and Parade is getting a new start time.

Due to the excessive heat warning, organizers have pushed back the festival’s opening to 5:00 p.m.

Some bars and restaurants, however, will open at the original start time, according to Gateway City Pride Association President Jorge Quijano.

Attendees can visit some businesses as early as 2:00 p.m. while most vendors will settle into their booths around 5:00 p.m.

The free and open event to the public will take place on “It Street” in downtown Laredo this Saturday, June 24, and will run from 5:00 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

