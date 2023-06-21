Heat-related emergency calls in Laredo see increase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department has experienced a significant surge in heat-related emergency calls, with the numbers doubling over the past week.

Nearly a week ago, the department responded to 12 such incidents, and since then, the tally has climbed to 30 in the last 21 days alone.

In light of these concerning statistics, the Laredo Fire Department emphasizes the importance of closely monitoring the time spent outdoors in order to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat. They strongly advise residents to plan their outdoor activities during the cooler early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more favorable.

Amid the relentless heatwave, Laredo city officials have taken proactive measures to provide relief to the community. Three recreation centers—Haynes, El Eden, and Fasken—are currently open and serve as cool oases for residents seeking respite from the scorching temperatures. These facilities offer an opportunity to escape the sweltering heat throughout the week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.