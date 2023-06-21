Laredo Center for the Arts celebrates Summer Solstice with Make Music Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Center for the Arts is joining the global celebration of Make Music Day by hosting live musical acts to commemorate the Summer Solstice.

Make Music Day, a worldwide tradition that brings together musicians of all levels, happened Wednesday, June 21. Originating in France to honor the longest day of the year, Make Music Day encourages musicians to showcase their talents and play for as long as they can throughout the day.

Rosie Santos, representative of the Laredo Center for the Arts, expressed enthusiasm about the event. She stated, “It all kicked off here today at Laredo Center for the Arts, with a proclamation by Mayor Trevino, just to make sure everybody knows that Make Music Day is here to stay and it’s being celebrated on June 21st. Throughout the day, we will have several locations hosting musicians, including Laredo Cultural District at Casa Ortiz, The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, and Frontera Beer Garden, which will have an evening event in collaboration with Laredo Make Music Scene. We have an exciting lineup of DJs and bassists.”

This marks the third year that Laredo actively participates in this worldwide event, bringing the joy of music to the local community.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.