Laredo police looking for downtown burglary suspect

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police are asking the community for help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary incident that occurred in downtown Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department reports that the incident took place on June 7, 2023 at Tito’s Restaurant, located on the 1600 block of Water Street.

According to police reports, the incident happened shortly before 7:45 a.m. Surveillance camera footage captured the suspect breaking into the establishment, stealing money and a cell phone.

The Laredo Police Department has released images from the security camera footage, urging anyone who recognizes the individual to come forward. Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

