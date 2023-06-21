Laredo Safari & Adventure Park makes sure animals are safe during sweltering heat

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As scorching temperatures continue to shatter records, Laredo Safari & Adventure Park on Mangana-Hein Road is going the extra mile to ensure the safety and comfort of their animal residents in the blistering heat.

With a dedicated team of staff members, the park takes proactive measures to keep the animals cool and protected.

While some of the animals at the park, such as giraffes and camels, are naturally adapted to handle high temperatures and seek relief in the watering holes scattered throughout the park, smaller animals like lemurs and other primates require extra attention. The park’s owner, Edelmiro Martinez, explained, “From one o’clock, three, four o’clock, when the sun is bearing down, they give them food with ice and they mist the animals in order to refresh them.”

In the petting zoo area, where animals like rabbits and goats reside, a refreshing mist is sprayed to create a more comfortable environment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.