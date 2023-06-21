Local governments explore homestead exemption for property tax relief

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - As inflation continues to drive up prices across various sectors, one area that remains unaffected by rising costs is property values. This, in turn, impacts taxpayers who are now facing higher taxes. While state legislators have been working on providing taxpayers with relief, there is a growing question about what local governments can do to further alleviate the burden of the tax bill.

Recent findings reveal that local governments do have additional options available for taxpayers, such as the implementation of a homestead exemption. While some entities have already adopted this exemption, not all of them have done so.

Over the past several years, as the local economy has grown, so have property values. Consequently, homeowners are required to pay more in taxes to support school districts, Laredo College, the city, and the county.

According to the Appraisal District, the average home value in Laredo has increased by 15% this past year. This means that owners of a $100,000 home could potentially see an additional $400 per year in taxes. Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina, who oversees the county budget, acknowledges the need for tax relief, stating, “We do need some kind of property tax relief.” However, finding the most effective way to achieve this relief remains a challenge. Tijerina adds, “Again, there are different ways to look at it and different ways to skin that cat.”

One potential solution lies within Section 11.13(n) of the Texas Property Tax Code, which permits local government entities, such as school districts, cities, and counties, to exempt up to 20% of a homestead’s value from taxation. Currently, only the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) and the United Independent School District (UISD) offer this exemption, with UISD providing a 15% exemption and LISD offering a 10% exemption. It is important to note that these percentages are in addition to the $40,000 exemption mandated by the state. The City of Laredo, Webb County, and Laredo College have not yet opted to provide relief under this section.

Judge Tijerina explains that part of the challenge lies in balancing the provision of services and funding ongoing projects. For example, a 1% exemption would amount to an $840,000 reduction in their budget. Tijerina emphasizes the importance of caution in swiftly implementing significant drops, stating, “I think we need to be careful with how much we drop, because next year if we keep dropping and dropping and dropping, we’re dropping our services too. We have to be very careful because our services are going up, so we’re being asked to do a lot more for a lot less.”

Laredo College President, Dr. Minita Ramirez, echoes Judge Tijerina’s concerns, stating, “We’re trying to find the balance to help the community, but at the same time, we have to find the balance of maintaining the quality of education that our students deserve.”

Several other taxing entities in Texas have already implemented homestead exemption discounts. For instance, Missouri City offers taxpayers a 2.5% discount, while the city of Flower Mound provides a 10% exemption. The city of Kyle offers a $40,000 homestead exemption. Denton County provides a minimum 1% exemption, Tarrant County gives a 10% exemption, and Bexar County offers an impressive 20% exemption.

Laredo Councilmember, Alyssa Cigarroa, shared, “As a governing body, we must be very conscious regarding taxing the residents in our community. In the current economic environment, with the uncertainty of inflation or a recession, we should strive to reduce taxes and expenditures in a responsible manner. There is always room to reduce unnecessary expenditures to provide reasonable tax relief.”

Both the county and the college express their awareness of the need for tax relief and emphasize the importance of striking a balance between reducing tax rates and maintaining essential services. Judge Tijerina states, “We all feel it, just because you have a title of Judge or Commissioner doesn’t mean you don’t pay your taxes. We still all pay our taxes. We need some kind of tax relief, so maybe that’s something we can also consider.”

Dr. Ramirez adds, “Are we conscious of the fact that if we can, we should reduce the tax rate? Absolutely. And we will if we can.”

Regarding the county, it is worth noting that they reduced the tax rate by two pennies last year. As for Section 11.13(n), if taxing entities agree to provide property tax relief this year, they must act quickly, as the deadline to vote on it, as per the Texas Property Tax Code, is July 1, 2023. Another option discussed by Judge Tijerina for property tax relief this year involves reintroducing the 3%, 2%, 1% discount for those who pay their taxes early in October, November, or December.

Additionally, United ISD will hold their regularly scheduled Board Meeting this week, in which there is an item on the agenda to discuss the local 15% homestead exemption. There has been discussions on lowering that amount.

