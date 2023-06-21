Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Pet of the Week: Tulip & Ebony

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It could be a package deal with this dynamic duo for this week’s pet of the week.

Best Friends For Life joined us this afternoon with some friends in studio who are trying to find a forever home.

Tulip and Ebony were joined here with Michelle Ortiz and Martha Cosio, two BFFL representatives.

Adoption hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

You can find them at 2500 Gonzalez Street or contact them at (956) 724-8364.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
File - Hazmat
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving applauds new bill holding offenders accountable
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving founder applauds new bill holding offenders accountable

Latest News

Gateway City Pride announces new festival start time
Gateway City Pride Festival start time pushed back due to excessive heat
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Body found in ditch by railroad tracks identified
Local governments explore homestead exemption for property tax relief
Local governments explore homestead exemption for property tax relief
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
One More Day of Exceptional Heat