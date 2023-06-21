Pet of the Week: Tulip & Ebony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It could be a package deal with this dynamic duo for this week’s pet of the week.

Best Friends For Life joined us this afternoon with some friends in studio who are trying to find a forever home.

Tulip and Ebony were joined here with Michelle Ortiz and Martha Cosio, two BFFL representatives.

Adoption hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.

You can find them at 2500 Gonzalez Street or contact them at (956) 724-8364.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.