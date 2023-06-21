Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A road rage incident unfolded on Wednesday, June 20, around 3 p.m. near the Chick-fil-A by the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Clark Boulevard.

According to witnesses, a woman’s vehicle was bumped from behind. They say the woman got out of her car, grabbed a nearby white traffic cone, and started hitting the windshield of the other vehicle involved in the incident, shattering it.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office and county constables as well as the Laredo Police Department responded to the scene and detained the woman who was taken in for processing. Witnesses say that she had children in the car at the time of the incident. They were transferred from the woman’s vehicle to a law enforcement unit.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the Laredo Police Department said the incident has been identified as a case of criminal mischief. Criminal mischief typically refers to intentional acts that damage or destroy property belonging to another individual.

No word if there were any injuries due to the road rage incident. We’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

