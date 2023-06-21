Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
File - Hazmat
Laredo police respond to oil spill after accident in central Laredo
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated
Smoke reported at Target store, people evacuated
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving applauds new bill holding offenders accountable
Laredoans Against Drunk Driving founder applauds new bill holding offenders accountable

Latest News

Idaho police say a man killed a neighboring family of four after the neighbor’s teen son...
Police say man killed neighboring family of 4 after neighbor’s teen son exposed himself to the man’s daughters
Firemen use a water canon as they fight a blaze Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Paris. Firefighters...
Explosion hits Paris building, injuring 4
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say
US approves meat grown from animal cells
Boston Public Schools staff reviewed her paperwork, and they discovered what they called...
32-year-old posed as student at 3 high schools in Boston, officials say