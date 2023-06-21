Summer time

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning today marks the official start of summer even though we’ve been feeling the summer heat since the beginning of June.

It’s no news that once again nearly all of South Texas is under heat advisories and excessive heat warnings with heat index values up to 121expected.

This afternoon hot and humid then hot and dry a high near 113 with sunny skies.

An excessive heat warning from 12pm noon to 8pm tonight.

Try be outdoors early in the morning or later in the evening onces the sun goes down.

Warm and humid night a low near 82 with a few clouds.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are likey to continue into the middle of next week.

Have a great day and lets beat the heat.

