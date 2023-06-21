Shop Local
Tamaulipas Education Agency implements safety measures to protect students from heat

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas (KGNS) - With the scorching temperatures persisting, the Tamaulipas Education Agency has released a set of recommendations to ensure the safety and well-being of students during the sweltering summer months.

As classes continue until July 26 in Nuevo Laredo, Mexican state education officials are taking proactive measures to safeguard students from the heat’s adverse effects.

To minimize students’ exposure to extreme heat, teachers have been advised to refrain from organizing outdoor activities during school hours. Furthermore, it is recommended that students consume at least 2 liters of water per school day to stay adequately hydrated.

Considering the intensity of the heat, sports and outdoor activities will be temporarily suspended to avoid subjecting students to excessive physical exertion under high temperatures. The Tamaulipas Education Agency has allowed students to substitute their uniforms with lighter attire.

In cases where classrooms lack windows or air conditioning units, teachers have been granted the flexibility to conduct online instruction.

