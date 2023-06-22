Shop Local
Accident on I-35 sends one person to hospital, causes traffic delays

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday morning, June 22, the Laredo Police Department responded to an accident northbound on I35 near exit 3.

According to witnesses, at least two vehicles crashed, causing one person to be taken to the hospital. One of the vehicles involved landed near the creek by the overpass.

The incident occurred before 9 a.m. Northbound traffic on I35 experienced delays as law enforcement personnel and first responders worked to clear the wreckage for about an hour and a half.

No word on the number of people injured or what led to the accident.

