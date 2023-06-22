Accident reported at east Laredo underpass Wednesday night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident happened around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at the Jaime Zapata Memorial’s underpass on Loop 20 and Highway 359. The vehicles involved in the crash were a black GMC Yukon and a white sedan which resulted in significant damage to both vehicles.

There was scattered debris as emergency responders worked to provide assistance.

At this time, the identities of the people involved in the accident are not known. It is also unclear if there were any injuries sustained or the extent of damages suffered by the vehicles. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

We’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

