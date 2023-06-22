Extreme heat claims lives in Nuevo Laredo, officials say

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico. (KGNS) - The ongoing extreme heatwave claims the lives of several individuals in Nuevo Laredo, city officials say.

According to a spokesperson for the city’s fire department, a total of 14 heat-related emergency calls have been received. Eight victims are suspected to have died as a result of the scorching temperatures.

However, conflicting reports arise as the Nuevo Laredo Health Department confirms only two deaths directly attributed to the extreme heatwave.

Furthermore, the escalating heatwave has prompted the cancellation of several sports activities in Nuevo Laredo, as organizers prioritize the safety and well-being of participants and attendees.

