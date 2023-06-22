Former Border Patrol agent’s final court hearing sets the stage for anticipated murder trial

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a crucial development leading up to the highly anticipated murder trial of former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos, the 49th District Court conducted the final court hearing on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Burgos stands accused of the 2018 murders of Grizelda Hernandez and their son, Dominick Alexander Hernandez.

Presiding Judge Joe Lopez took center stage during the hearing, providing instructions to both the state and the defense regarding the evidence that will be presented during the forthcoming trial. Judge Lopez instructed both parties to submit all relevant materials in a properly titled and organized manner.

As part of the hearing proceedings, a glimpse of the evidence was revealed to the court, offering a preview of what will be presented during the trial.

According to allegations, the tragic killings occurred at Father McNaboe Park, where Grizelda Hernandez and her son reportedly encountered Burgos. At the time of the incident, Burgos held the position of a supervisor within the Border Patrol for a period of nine years.

The trial is scheduled to start on Monday, June 26th, 2023, at the 49th District Court.

