Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Former Border Patrol agent’s final court hearing sets the stage for anticipated murder trial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a crucial development leading up to the highly anticipated murder trial of former Border Patrol agent Ronald Anthony Burgos, the 49th District Court conducted the final court hearing on Thursday morning, June 22, 2023. Burgos stands accused of the 2018 murders of Grizelda Hernandez and their son, Dominick Alexander Hernandez.

Presiding Judge Joe Lopez took center stage during the hearing, providing instructions to both the state and the defense regarding the evidence that will be presented during the forthcoming trial. Judge Lopez instructed both parties to submit all relevant materials in a properly titled and organized manner.

As part of the hearing proceedings, a glimpse of the evidence was revealed to the court, offering a preview of what will be presented during the trial.

According to allegations, the tragic killings occurred at Father McNaboe Park, where Grizelda Hernandez and her son reportedly encountered Burgos. At the time of the incident, Burgos held the position of a supervisor within the Border Patrol for a period of nine years.

The trial is scheduled to start on Monday, June 26th, 2023, at the 49th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Body found in ditch by railroad tracks identified
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo
Stolen vehicle chase ends in arrest in central Laredo
Laredo police looking for downtown burglary suspect
Laredo police looking for downtown burglary suspect

Latest News

Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident
Closed sign
UISD tax office to close early today for AC repairs
Accident on causes traffic jam, delays on I-35
Accident on causes traffic jam, delays on I-35
I35 accident
Accident on I-35 sends one person to hospital, causes traffic delays