Laredo city council considers homestead exemption; discusses water conservation efforts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo City Council got together on Tuesday, June 20, to deliberate on important matters, including the potential implementation of a homestead exemption for property owners and an update on the city’s water conservation initiatives.

The city council meeting began at 5:30 p.m. Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino and Councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa brought forth a significant topic for discussion during the session. The city administration was questioned about the absence of a homestead exemption and the feasibility of offering it in the future. A homestead exemption would safeguard a portion of a homeowner’s property value from being taxed. Presently, only UISD and LISD provide some form of exemption, while other cities and counties in Texas, such as Missouri City, Flower Mound, and Bexar County, have already implemented it. However, the City of Laredo, along with Webb County and Laredo College, does not offer this exemption.

During the council meeting, it was mentioned that providing the homestead exemption would incur more costs for the city than it would actually benefit property owners. Consequently, it was approved to establish a task force aimed at assisting taxpayers in finding alternative avenues for property tax relief. The discussion on the homestead exemption was tabled to allow the legal team to conduct further research. The item proposed by the mayor regarding taxpayer relief received co-sponsorship from council members Alberto Torres, Ruben Gutierrez Jr., and Vanessa Perez.

In addition to the homestead exemption, officials also addressed the pressing issue of water conservation efforts, which have gained prominence due to the prevailing heatwave. Currently, the City of Laredo remains at Stage One, where water conservation is voluntary, and no restrictions are enforced at this time. However, according to the Utilities Director, if the hot weather persists and there is insufficient rainfall in the coming months, mandatory conservation measures may be implemented. This would require residents to limit their water usage. A similar situation occurred last year when residents living on even-numbered addresses were requested to irrigate only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while those on odd-numbered addresses followed the same pattern on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.