Laredo College offers pet first aid course

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College is extending an invitation to all pet owners, providing them with an opportunity to acquire essential skills that could potentially save their beloved furry companions’ lives.

The inaugural course, focusing on pet first aid care in emergency situations, is scheduled to take place Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Designed to equip participants with the knowledge and techniques necessary to administer immediate care to pets during crises, the classes will cover a range of topics. One key aspect emphasized will be the identification and management of heat-related illnesses, which can pose significant risks to both cats and dogs, especially during the current scorching summer temperatures.

Daisy Oliva, a representative from Laredo College, expressed the importance of pet owners being prepared to handle unforeseen situations. With the heat wave underway, pets may face various challenges and discomfort, and it is crucial for owners to know how to respond and provide them with the necessary aid. The course aims to educate attendees on effective strategies to help pets cope with the heat and ensure their well-being.

Individuals interested in participating in the course are encouraged to register promptly. It is vital to note that there is a registration fee of $75. To secure a spot, please please contact the Eloy Garcia Building at 956-721-5374.

