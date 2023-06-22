Laredo explores ordinance to curb youth vaping near schools, playgrounds

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a bid to address the growing concern of underage vaping, the City of Laredo is actively considering the adoption of an ordinance that would prohibit the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes in close proximity to schools, childcare homes, and playgrounds.

This issue was discussed during the City Council meeting held on Tuesday, June 20, prompting Council Member Alberto Torres to express his support for the proposed regulation.

Council Member Torres emphasized the need for preventive measures after hearing concerns from teachers and parents regarding the increasing prevalence of vaping among students. He stated, “In this meeting, we instructed the city manager and our legal team to explore legal avenues that would prevent the sale of vaping products within a certain distance from areas where students and youth often gather. It is crucial to address this issue promptly to protect students from accessing these harmful devices, which not only affect their disciplinary records but also hinder their educational opportunities and college applications.”

The findings and recommendations are expected to be presented to the City Council within the next 30 days.

