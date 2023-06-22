Laredo Fire Department reports surge in heat-related calls once again

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department has disclosed a rise in the number of heat-related emergency calls, with the total reaching 78 for this year.

Last week, the department reported 14 such calls from June 1 to June 14, but as of Thursday, June 22, that number has soared to 42.

Authorities are urging residents to take precautionary measures during the scorching summer months. Planning outdoor activities during the early morning or evening hours, when temperatures are relatively cooler, is highly advised. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being of family members, especially those who are elderly or have pre-existing medical conditions that could be exacerbated by extreme heat.

Ricardo Oliva, Jr., spokesperson for the Laredo Fire Department, emphasized the importance of checking on vulnerable individuals, stating, “We don’t want to leave them alone, especially in a house without air conditioning. This temperature is severe and can cause a lot of problems, particularly for those in the high-risk population who may have underlying medical conditions. They often take medications, including diuretics, which can lead to increased urination and dehydration. These individuals are already facing challenges, and the heat only adds to their difficulties.”

To combat the relentless heat, the city of Laredo has opened four recreation centers that serve as cooling centers for the community. Residents seeking respite from the extreme temperatures are encouraged to visit El Eden, Haynes, Fasken, and the newly added Ladrillera Recreation Center located at 2100 Pinder Avenue. These facilities will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., as well as on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

