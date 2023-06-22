Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

MPO Policy Committee provides update on Hachar-Reuthinger Road project

MPO Committee discusses Hachar-Reuthinger Project
MPO Committee discusses Hachar-Reuthinger Project(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week, a city committee meeting gave an update on a project years in the making.

Last month, the Texas Transportation Commission officially designated the Hachar-Reuthinger Project as State Highway 84.

A city engineer presented the status on the project saying they’ve received appraisals on all the parcels of land.

They will next be evaluated by an independent appraisor and, once certified, they will send offer letters the first week of July and is expected to go to council after that.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
Road rage incident erupts in east Laredo
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Body found in ditch by railroad tracks identified
Traffic accident on I-35 causes backup and minor injuries
Traffic accident on I-35 causes backup and minor injuries
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo Police find a body in ditch near railroad tracks
Laredo police looking for downtown burglary suspect
Laredo police looking for downtown burglary suspect

Latest News

Laredo explores ordinance to curb youth vaping near schools, playgrounds
Laredo explores ordinance to curb youth vaping near schools, playgrounds
Laredo explores ordinance to curb youth vaping near schools, playgrounds
Laredo explores ordinance to curb youth vaping near schools, playgrounds
Traffic accident on I-35 causes backup and minor injuries
Traffic accident on I-35 causes backup and minor injuries
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident