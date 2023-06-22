MPO Policy Committee provides update on Hachar-Reuthinger Road project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week, a city committee meeting gave an update on a project years in the making.

Last month, the Texas Transportation Commission officially designated the Hachar-Reuthinger Project as State Highway 84.

A city engineer presented the status on the project saying they’ve received appraisals on all the parcels of land.

They will next be evaluated by an independent appraisor and, once certified, they will send offer letters the first week of July and is expected to go to council after that.

