Power outages in north Laredo, traffic disruptions reported

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - AEP Texas has reported a power outage affecting the northern area of Laredo, specifically near Loop 20 and Mines Road. As a result, about 2,632 customers find themselves without electricity since the outage began at 10:40 a.m. on June 22, according to their website.

The sudden loss of power has caused disruptions throughout the affected neighborhoods, including traffic complications near Mines Road and Milo Road in the 11300 block. Laredo Police Department has officers directing traffic in areas where traffic lights are down due to the power outage. Residents and drivers are urged to exercise caution and patience when navigating these intersections.

AEP Texas says they are actively working to restore power to the affected customers, with an estimated restoration time set for June 22 at 6:30 p.m.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.

