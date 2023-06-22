Robbery suspect still at large after looting Laredo business, police say

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This week’s most wanted got away with a bag full of money at a local 8-liner business and is still at large.

Thirty-two-year-old Jose Hernandez was identified as one of two people who entered the business and flashed a gun to an employee before demanding money.

The duo grabbed the money, ran out the back door, and took off in a getaway car waiting for them.

The case was reported earlier this month by the 9500 block of Mines road.

One suspect, Edgar Sevilla, was arrested after he returned to the scene and showed regret for what he did -- saying it was all a mistake.

If you have any information, you can contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or download the Crime Stoppers P3 app to submit a tip and be eligible for a cash reward.

