Summer days

Good morning not much of a relief from the extreme heat, although it's becoming less wide spread some location across South Texas remain under excessive heat warings and heat advisories .

An excessive heat warning this afternoon from 12pm to 8pm with heat index values of 115 or higher .

Hot morning around 10am it’s expected to feel like the triple digits ; sunny day a high near 111 with ESE winds up to 13 mph.

Increasing clouds in the evening warm and muggy a low of 82 and breezy .

Medium to high chance of dangerous heat continuing daily into next week and the potential for elevated fire weather concerns over the weekend into early next week as some drier air mixes in .

Have a great day and stay cool.

