Trial continues for man accused of sexually assaulting migrant girl

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The trial of Carlos Morales-Rodriguez, accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old migrant girl, entered its second day on Thursday, June 22. A Border Patrol agent connected to the case took the stand in the 406th District Court to testify about the events surrounding the alleged assault.

According to court documents, Morales-Rodriguez was hired to smuggle the young girl but instead sexually assaulted her. The victim, who traveled from North Carolina, testified about the assault during Wednesday’s proceedings on June 21.

Representing Morales-Rodriguez is attorney Marcel Notzon, who stated that his client disputes the sexual assault claims. “He had sex with her one time, consensually. He was transporting an illegal alien which he is responsible for and my client is illegal himself,” Notzon said.

During the trial, jurors were shown pictures of the vehicle where the alleged assault took place. The prosecution stated that bodily fluids were discovered in the vehicle. “I’m surprised, we don’t know yet whether or not this has been tested or not. So hopefully we will find that out with our next witness,” Notzon said.

As the trial continues in the 406th District Court, both the prosecution and defense are expected to present additional witnesses and evidence.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.