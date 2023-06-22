UISD tax office to close early today for AC repairs
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The UISD Tax Office, situated at 3501 E. Saunders, will be closing early today, Thursday, June 22, at 2:30 p.m.
The temporary closure comes as the UISD Tax Office takes prompt action to address the AC repairs.
Regular operating hours are expected to resume on Monday, June 26th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office staff apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure and encourages individuals to plan accordingly for their tax-related needs.
