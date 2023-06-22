Shop Local
UPDATE: Arrest made in road rage incident

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the latest update from the Laredo Police Department, an arrest has been made in the road rage incident that took place near the Chick-fil-A at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Clark Boulevard. It happened on Wednesday, June 21 at around 2:40 p.m. and now the suspect is facing charges.

According to the information provided by the police, a female victim reported that a person threatened her and used a metal bat to break her car’s windshield. Police say this happened after a road rage altercation that started near the Murphy USA gas station parking lot and continued to the Chick-fil-A located at the 1900 block of Loop 20.

The suspect involved in the incident has been identified as 28-year-old Irene Hernandez. Hernandez was arrested and has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Terroristic Threat. The police have not revealed any further details regarding the reason behind the road rage incident.

Yesterday’s initial report mentioned that witnesses saw a woman’s vehicle being hit from behind near the Chick-fil-A intersection. They saw the woman getting out of her car and using a white traffic cone to strike and break the windshield of the other vehicle involved in the altercation. Witnesses noted that there were children present in the suspect’s car during the incident, and they were safely transferred to a law enforcement unit.

