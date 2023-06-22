Shop Local
Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies save woman’s life, investigation underway

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman’s life was saved on Wednesday morning, June 21 due to the quick thinking and decisive actions of two Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident, which unfolded as two members of the Sheriff’s Office Environmental Division stumbled upon a distressed woman wrapped in a blanket during their patrol on Wormser Road, off Cuatro Vientos Road.

The deputies checked the woman’s vital signs and recognizing the severity of her condition, they immediately administered two doses of Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of opioid overdose.

Shortly after the deputies administered the life-saving medication, a private EMS company reached the scene and provided additional medical intervention. They administered a third dose of Narcan to the victim. The woman, believed to be in her mid to late 20s, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

As the investigation progresses, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is actively working to identify the woman.

