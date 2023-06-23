Accident reported by Lomas Del Sur

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident was reported this morning in south Laredo.

Officers reported to the S.Jarvis/Lomas Del Sur area to what appeared to be a two-car collision, according to video taken at the scene.

Westbound traffic has been closed off and officers were seen redirecting traffic.

No word on injuries.

Laredo police urge the public to use caution and expect significant delays for drivers in the area.

