Accident reported by Lomas Del Sur

Westbound traffic has been closed off
Westbound traffic has been closed off
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident was reported this morning in south Laredo.

Officers reported to the S.Jarvis/Lomas Del Sur area to what appeared to be a two-car collision, according to video taken at the scene.

Westbound traffic has been closed off and officers were seen redirecting traffic.

No word on injuries.

Laredo police urge the public to use caution and expect significant delays for drivers in the area.

